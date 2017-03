A hand is silhouetted in front of a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

SINGAPORE North Korea's internet links have been restored, but it is not clear how stable they are, the U.S.-based internet monitoring company Dyn said on Tuesday.

"The question for the next few hours is whether it will return to the unstable fluctuations we saw before the outage," Jim Cowie, chief scientist for the company, said in a telephone call.

