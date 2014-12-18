Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton (L) holds a news conference to talk about a meeting he had with the Sony Pictures Co-Chairman Amy Pascal at a hotel in New York, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton on Thursday did not call for Co-Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Amy Pascal to step down over racially insensitive emails, despite expectations that he might seek her resignation.

The private emails, leaked through a massive hacking attack on Sony Corp, included joking remarks related to U.S. President Barack Obama and his taste in movies.

Pascal, who has publicly apologized, met with Sharpton Thursday to discuss the emails and perceived racial bias in the film industry. Sharpton's spokeswoman earlier this week had said he was weighing whether to call for Pascal's resignation.

"The jury is still out on where we go with Amy," Sharpton told reporters after the meeting in New York. "We're not going to be satisfied until we see something concrete done."

Pascal did not speak publicly after the meeting.

Sharpton said Pascal agreed to set up a working group to deal with racial bias and lack of diversity in the film industry.

The emails were made public by a hacking group that attacked Sony in retaliation for plans to release "The Interview," a comedy film that depicts the assassination of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Sony on Wednesday decided not to release the film after several movie chains said they would not show it because of emailed threats of violence aimed at theaters. U.S. government sources said on Wednesday that U.S. investigators had determined that the attack was "state sponsored" and that North Korea was the government involved.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Grant McCool)