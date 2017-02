TOKYO Sony Corp Chief Financial Officer Masaru Kato told a news briefing on Tuesday that equity finance is an option for the consumer electronics firm, but it has no current plans to raise capital.

The ailing Japanese electronics giant said earlier in the day it will post a record net loss of 520 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the year that ended in March, more than double its previous forecast.

($1 = 81.3900 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)