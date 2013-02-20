Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
TOKYO Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell six percent of shares in its consolidated subsidiary M3 Inc, and as a result post a 115 billion yen ($1.23 billion) operating profit for the year through March 2013.
Sony said in statement that the sale of shares in M3, a marketing company, was part of a rebalancing of its business portfolio and assets.
($1 = 93.52 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Ron Popeski)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.