Sony Corp plans to launch a range of organic electroluminescent monitors for commercial users this month, priced almost 70 percent below existing models, the Nikkei business daily reported.

While Sony currently sells a 25-inch OEL monitor for about 2.3 million yen ($29,303), a monitor of the same dimension from the new range will cost only about 600,000 yen. This is close to the price of the LCD monitors used by television studios, the paper said.

The new line, which uses organic compounds that emit light, is superior to LCD monitors because they display sharper images. The picture quality, however, will be inferior to existing OEL monitors, the Nikkei said.

Sony expects demand for the new line from broadcasters as well as the medical sector, the paper reported.

