Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Sony Corp plans to launch a range of organic electroluminescent monitors for commercial users this month, priced almost 70 percent below existing models, the Nikkei business daily reported.
While Sony currently sells a 25-inch OEL monitor for about 2.3 million yen ($29,303), a monitor of the same dimension from the new range will cost only about 600,000 yen. This is close to the price of the LCD monitors used by television studios, the paper said.
The new line, which uses organic compounds that emit light, is superior to LCD monitors because they display sharper images. The picture quality, however, will be inferior to existing OEL monitors, the Nikkei said.
Sony expects demand for the new line from broadcasters as well as the medical sector, the paper reported.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.