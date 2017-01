Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

TOKYO Sony Corp said on Wednesday sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console had exceeded 50 million units as of Dec 6 helped by strong demand during the year-end holiday season.

The PlayStation 4, which went on sale in late 2013, has been Sony's fastest-selling game console.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)