Facebook launches app for watching its videos on TV
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.
TOKYO Sony Corp said on Thursday it plans to buy all the shares it does not already own in So-net Entertainment, an internet provider and medical information website operator, for about 60 billion yen ($765.70 million).
The Japanese consumer electronics giant, which owns 58 percent of So-net directly or through subsidiaries, plans to make a tender offer bid beginning Friday through September 20 for the remaining shares and turn it into a wholly owned unit, it said in a statement.
($1 = 78.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had expanded charges against Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee to include hiding the proceeds of a criminal act before it decided to seek a warrant for his arrest.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp's chairman, who led the development of the Toyota Prius, expects the latest plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs) will catch on with consumers far more rapidly than the original Prius did.