South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
Sony Corp is close to striking a deal to secure content from media company Viacom for a new Internet-based TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Sony is working on a service that can stream live television over the Internet and it aims to roll it out by the end of the year, the newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source.
The Japanese company is also speaking to Time Warner, CBS and Disney about potential programming deals, the newspaper reported.
A U.S. spokesman for Sony declined to comment as did representatives from Time Warner, CBS, Disney and Viacom.
The report said the Web-based service would be available on Sony's new PlayStation's console, Bravia high-definition TVs and could later expand to other Sony products such as tablets and phones.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.