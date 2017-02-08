European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
LONDON British IT security company Sophos (SOPH.L) has agreed to buy malware protection company Invincea for $100 million to bolster its product line and give it a stronger presence in the U.S. government, healthcare and financial services sector.
Shares in Sophos rose 5.5 percent to a four-month high of 287 pence, topping the mid-cap index .FTMC, after the deal was announced on Wednesday.
Sophos chief executive Kris Hagerman said Invincea's machine learning-based threat detection technology would be rapidly integrated into its product line, representing a significant growth opportunity for the company.
The deal, which includes a $20 million earn-out in addition to the $100 million cash payment, came as Sophos reported a 16 percent rise in third-quarter billings to $164.1 million.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.