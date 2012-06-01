Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Billionaire investor George Soros has received regulatory approval to enter the Brazilian telecom fray, investing in a local pay-TV company ahead of a landmark auction of broadcast frequencies.
Brazil regulator Anatel has approved plans by the Cayman Islands-based Soros Fund Management to take control of Sunrise Telecomunicaçoes, which offers television by subscription in Sao Paulo state, an agency spokesman said on Friday.
Local newspaper Valor Economico reported this week that Soros was interested in making a $500 million investment in the Brazilian company in order to participate in an auction of broadcast spectrum this month.
A press representative of Soros Fund Management in New York declined to comment on any potential transactions in Brazil.
This month Anatel is auctioning licenses for broadcast frequencies related to next-generation mobile phone service and broadband wireless access in rural areas.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.