NEW YORK Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut South Africa's government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from A3, citing worries about the country's institutions as well as future political stability and room for policy maneuvering.

The main driver of the downgrade "is Moody's lowered assessment of institutional strength to 'moderate' from 'high,' an important factor in the rating agency's judgment of a sovereign's economic resiliency," it said in a statement.

The rating agency also cited concerns around the negative investment climate - from creaking infrastructure to worries about South Africa's future political stability.

In addition, South Africa - part of the so-called BRICS group of major emerging markets that includes Brazil, Russia, India and China - has "shrinking headroom for counter-cyclical policy actions," the statement added.

South African policymakers have acknowledged limited policy options.

Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus said earlier this year the country is feeling the effects of the global downturn but is constrained in policy options.

The outlook remains negative because of uncertainty around "critical policy decisions" in upcoming months, Moody's added.

South Africa's economic growth is likely to moderate in 2012 due to weak external conditions and global uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund said last month, adding that monetary policy should remain accommodative, given limited fiscal space.

Standard & Poor's and Fitch both rate South Africa BBB-plus, with a negative outlook.

