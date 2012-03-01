The family of a South Carolina man killed in a fiery car crash has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Charleston restaurant that emerged on the national gourmet scene last year when it topped Bon Appetit magazine's best new restaurant list.

Quentin Miller, 32, was killed on December 17 when his car was struck from behind on a bridge near Charleston in an early morning collision and burst into flames, according to police. Miller died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Miller's, Adam Joseph Brunelle, was an assistant manager for Charleston's Husk restaurant at the time. He has been charged with felony driving under the influence.

In the suit, Miller's family said that Husk allowed Brunelle to drink alcohol there past the legal bar closing time of 2 a.m., the family's attorney said. A police report shows Brunelle's blood alcohol level was .24, three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

"While we are deeply saddened by this tragedy, unfortunately we are unable to respond further at this time. Our hearts go out to the Miller family," David Howard, president of the Neighborhood Dining Association which owns Husk, said in a statement.

