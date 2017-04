LUXEMBOURG EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called on China and South East Asian nations to resolve their rival claims over the South China Sea and respect international law.

"We oppose any attempt to assert territorial or maritime claims through the use of intimidation, coercion, force or any unilateral actions which would cause further friction," Mogherini told a news conference following an meeting of European and Asian foreign ministers.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)