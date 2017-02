An aerial photo taken though a glass window of a Philippine military plane shows the alleged on-going land reclamation by China on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool

WASHINGTON The United States said on Tuesday it has seen signs in recent weeks of continued militarization by China in the South China Sea.

U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby also said that China would be in violation of international law if it ignored an arbitration court ruling, which found that China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)