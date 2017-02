WASHINGTON The United States "simply cannot afford to neglect or avoid" the South China sea issue, the deputy national security advisor said on Tuesday, after an arbitration court's ruling that China has no historical title over the waters.

Speaking about Myanmar, Ben Rhodes also told an event held by the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council that there was more room to relax sanctions on the country.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chris Reese)