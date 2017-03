The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen sails in the Pacific Ocean in a November 2009 photo provided by the U.S. Navy. REUTERS/US Navy/CPO John Hageman/Handout via Reuters

Fiery Cross reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, is shown in this handout Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative satellite image taken September 3, 2015 and released to Reuters October 27, 2015. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, will hold an hour long video teleconference Thursday, days after China was angered by a U.S. warship's patrol within a 12-mile limit around a man-made island in the South China Sea, according to a U.S. official.

The meeting was initiated by both officers to discuss recent operations in the South China Sea and the naval relationship between the two countries, the official said.

This will be the third video teleconference held between a U.S. naval operations chief and the Chinese equivalent.

