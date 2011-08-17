U.S. pipeline operator Southern Union SUG.N is the target of competing bids from Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) (ETE.N) and Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N).

Both ETE and Williams have sweetened their offers.

Following is a timeline on the bidding:

June 16 - Energy Transfer says to buy Southern Union in an all-stock deal at $33 a share, worth $4.1 billion.

June 23 - Williams counters with unsolicited $4.9 billion cash bid for Southern Union.

- ETE says its tax-deferred offer is better than Williams', which, it says does not have committed financing.

June 27 - ETE says Southern Union is not permitted to talk to Williams.

- Williams says its bid for Southern is not subject to any financing contingency, as charged by ETE.

June 28 - Southern Union says it will talk to Williams, but it still backs the deal with ETE.

June 29 - ETE sends a legal letter saying any attempt by Southern to talk to Williams will be a "willful and intentional" breach of their merger agreement.

July 5 - ETE raises its bid for Southern Union by 21 percent to about $5 billion -- with Southern shareholders able to choose to swap their shares for $40 cash, or 0.903 ETE common units.

July 14 - Williams raises offer for Southern Union by nearly 13 percent to $5.5 billion.

July 15 - Southern Union says to enter into negotiations with Williams over its latest $5.5 billion offer; says still recommends the Energy Transfer bid of about $5 billion.

July 19 - ETE raises offer again to $5.5 billion. ETE offer to pay $44.25 in cash or one of its common units for each Southern Union share, an increase of 10.6 percent from its previous bid.

Aug 16 - Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) says it is still prepared to pay $5.5 billion in cash for Southern

- Says its $44-a-share bid is at a 4 percent premium to ETE's cash and stock offer, as recent market turmoil has weakened the value of ETE units.

Aug 17 - Southern Union Co SUG.N says it continues to back ETE's $5.5 billion takeover offer.

