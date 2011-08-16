NEW YORK Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) on Tuesday said it was still prepared to pay $5.5 billion in cash for pipeline operator Southern Union Co SUG.N, as it looks to pry the company out of a deal it signed with rival Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N).

Williams' $44-a-share bid now represents a 4 percent premium to Energy Transfer's cash and stock offer, as the recent market turmoil has weakened the value of Energy Transfer units.

"The recent equity market volatility further highlights the benefits to the Southern Union shareholders of our all-cash proposal," Williams Chief Executive Alan Armstrong wrote in a letter.

Energy Transfer and Williams have been in a bidding war for the company since June, when Southern Union initially agreed to be bought by Energy Transfer for $33 a share.

Companies such as Southern Union rarely come to the market, giving it a scarcity value that makes it attractive to rivals. It owns and runs more than 20,000 miles of pipelines in the U.S. Southeast, Midwest and Great Lakes regions, as well as in Texas and New Mexico.

Despite weak natural gas prices, production has been rising as energy companies pile into shale fields -- underground rock formations rich in oil and gas.

Increased production from shale such as the Marcellus in the eastern United States has benefited natural gas transporters and processors such as Williams, Southern Union and Energy Transfer. Acquiring Southern Union would nearly double Energy Transfer's pipeline capacity and position it for future demand.

CHALLENGES FOR WILLIAMS

Williams originally made its $44-a-share bid for Southern Union on July 14. Days later, Energy Transfer slightly topped that bid with a cash and stock deal.

Energy Transfer's deal -- agreed to on July 19 -- would pay up to 60 percent of Southern Union shareholders $44.25 in cash for each Southern Union share and the remaining 40 percent would receive 1 unit of Energy Transfer for each Southern Union share.

At the time, the deal was worth more than $44 a share, but it has since fallen to $42.32 per Southern Union share, based on Tuesday's closing price.

Still, Williams faces headwinds in pushing its bid for Southern Union.

Energy Transfer already has an agreed deal with the Southern Union board. Investors holding about 14 percent of Southern Union's shares -- including Chief Executive George Lindemann and President Eric Herschmann -- have already agreed to support the bid, and to take ETE units as payment for their shares.

The deal also has a break-up fee of $181.3 million and up to $54 million of expenses should Southern Union choose to walk away.

Shares of Southern Union rose around 2 percent in after market trading.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Gary Hill, Phil Berlowitz)