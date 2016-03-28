Chinese tourists wait for their bus as they leave after an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean employee sets up tables before an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Chinese tourist talks on the phone as he leaves after an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chinese tourists enjoy canned drinks and fried chicken pieces during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chinese tourists take a selfie with canned drinks and fried chicken pieces during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Chinese tourist eats a piece of fried chicken during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Chinese tourist takes a selfie with a piece of fried chicken during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean couple watches Chinese tourists enjoy canned drinks and fried chicken pieces during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chinese tourists wait in a line to enter an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chinese tourists make a toast with canned drinks and fried chicken pieces during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chinese tourists make a toast with cans of beer during an event organized by a Chinese company at a park in Incheon, South Korea, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

INCHEON, South Korea About 4,500 employees of a Chinese cosmetics firm visiting South Korea as the largest tour group to arrive in the country by plane sat down on Monday for a dinner of fried chicken and beer, a staple made popular in China by a hit Korean television drama.

The group, from Aolan International Beauty Group on an employee reward trip, began arriving from Saturday on 158 flights for a seven-day tour and gathered around 750 outdoor tables for Monday's dinner, according to officials in Incheon, 50 km (31 miles) west of Seoul.

The number of Chinese visitors to South Korea rose 17 percent in the first two months of the year to 1.07 million, and South Korea expects a record total of 8 million this year, lured in part by the popularity of Korean cultural exports, such as TV shows, movies and K-pop music.

The combination of South Korean chicken and beer became popular in China with the Korean TV show "My Love From the Star," a romantic comedy about a famous actress and her alien boyfriend that aired in 2013 and 2014.

(Reporting by Dagyum Ji; Writing by Minwoo Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)