South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho (C) gets a briefing in front of a car carrier during his visits to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said on Monday in parliament that budget frontloading likely lent a 0.2 percentage point boost to GDP growth for this year.

Yoo's comment was made in response to a question on the effectiveness of budget frontloading. The government had planned to frontload roughly 60 percent of the annual spending budget in the first half of the year to spur growth.

