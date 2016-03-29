Hanjin Shipping's container terminal is seen at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korean exports were expected to fall at a slightly slower pace in March in annual terms than they did in February, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday, as oil prices bounced this month and lent hopes global economic growth may be on the mend.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed the pace of decline in exports was seen likely to ease slightly in March, with the median of 17 analysts forecasting a 10.4 percent fall compared with a year earlier, following a 12.2 percent drop in February.

However, any improvement would be temporary for now, analysts said.

"International product prices are still falling on-year while exports in volume terms are weak, which will make it difficult for headline shipments to overthrow this falling trend," said Lee Sang-jae, chief economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.

"If we continue to see raw material prices rebound like they did in March, we may see trade climb back up into the positive range in the third quarter."

Some analysts added the launch of a new smartphone device by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) this month was also likely to have helped exports.

The same poll showed imports were expected to have fallen 13.1 percent in March, an improvement on last month's 14.6 percent drop.

Separately, the Reuters poll projected February industrial output likely edged down by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent, modestly better than a 1.8 percent decline seen in January thanks to one extra working day.

Factory output has been sluggish in recent months due to weak exports although the country's finance minister said on Tuesday the government's early assessments have shown signs of a rebound.

The poll also forecast annual inflation in March at 1.3 percent, steady from February as services and food products continued adding to price pressures. Analysts polled said lower city gas prices likely offset some inflationary pressures from food and services.

Factory output data will be published on March 31 while inflation and trade data are due on April 1.

