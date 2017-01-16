Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks
NEW YORK Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday ahead of weekly U.S. inventory data on evidence the global market is tightening as lower production by OPEC and other exporters drains stocks.
SEOUL South Korea's vice finance minister said on Monday the government is watching foreign exchange market volatility closely as it has been increasing.
Choi Sang-mok made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Seoul after he was asked his thoughts on the currency's recent movements.
The won KRW= and other emerging market currencies have been more volatile since the upset victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. Nov. 8 presidential election. It was trading down half a percent per dollar as of 0220 GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, but the housing market recovery remained intact against the backdrop of a tightening labor market.
MEXICO CITY Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss changes to trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce.