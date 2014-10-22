SEOUL South Korea's economy is expected to have rebounded modestly in the July-September quarter after slowing sharply in the previous three months, a Reuters survey showed, but cooling global growth is expected to keep the door open for further monetary policy easing.

The economy probably grew 0.9 percent in the third quarter from the second on a seasonally adjusted basis, thanks to exports growth and an uptick in private consumption, picking up from a 0.5 percent rise in the June quarter, according to 22 analysts surveyed in the Reuters poll.

Second-quarter growth was the weakest in nearly two years while the economy expanded 0.9 percent in the first three months of the year.

Analysts say the second quarter likely marked a trough for the South Korean economy, as an April ferry sinking left hundreds dead and hit private consumption as the public eschewed domestic travel and scaled back on spending.

"After the Sewol sinking, demand has been improving although at a slow pace. Capital investment, however, is what likely hindered third-quarter growth the most as corporate sentiment still remains weak," said Kim Hwan, an economist at NH Investment & Securities.

Some economists say another rate cut cannot be ruled out as the outlook remains uncertain, highlighted by renewed tumult in global financial markets on worries about slowing global growth. A cooling Chinese economy and the threat of recession in Europe have raised doubts about global demand.

"Further cuts are only possible if exports weaken or the stock market derails from financial instability stemming from U.S. monetary policy tightening," said Kim Jong-su, an economist at Taurus Investment & Securities.

"Domestic demand, however, is coming up from terrible levels seen in the second quarter and will not worsen."

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said this week that downside risks remain even to its downgraded forecast. The bank has cut interest rates by 50 basis points in two moves this year in order to boost growth momentum.

Exports were probably the saving grace for third quarter growth as shipments rose 3.9 percent on an annual basis, which was the fastest pace since a 4.7 percent rise in the fourth quarter of last year.

The economy also got a boost from the inauguration in July of a new finance minister, who launched a series of measures to prop up growth.

On an annual basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy probably expanded by 3.3 percent in the third quarter of the year, the Reuters poll showed.

Still, the central bank says the recovery is slower than anticipated, and downgraded its growth forecast for this year earlier in October to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent, citing weaker-than-expected improvement in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Sohee Kim, Kahyun Yang and Joonhee Yu; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)