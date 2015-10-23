Hanjin Shipping's container terminal is seen at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's economic growth accelerated to its fastest in more than five years as a sharp recovery in domestic demand more than offset a drop in exports, central bank estimates showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent over July-September versus the second quarter, sharply up from a 0.3 percent quarterly rise and the fastest since the second quarter of 2010.

The dramatic rebound appeared to undermine the case for an additional interest rate cut soon, but some economists said the Bank of Korea could still provide additional policy easing if exports fall further. "Exports will likely worsen and that will force the authorities here to take additional action to keep the economic recovery from faltering," said Kim Doo-un, economist at Hana Financial Investment.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for Asia's fourth-largest economy to post growth of 1.0 percent in the third quarter, with predictions ranging from 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent.

The Bank of Korea has lowered its policy interest rate by a combined 50 basis points to 1.50 percent in two steps this year while the government offered billions of dollars in stimulus packages to cushion the impact of weak global demand.

The central bank estimated exports fell by 0.2 percent on-quarter in the third quarter, the first contraction in a year, although domestic demand expanded more than enough to offset the weak exports.

Private consumption rose 1.1 percent after contracting by 0.2 percent in the April-June period. Capital investment grew 2.0 percent in the third quarter after rising 0.5 percent in the second quarter, while construction investment jumped 4.5 percent after a 1.6 percent gain, the estimates showed.

From a year earlier, South Korea's gross domestic product rose 2.6 percent in the September quarter, beating a median 2.5 percent rise forecast in the Reuters survey and speeding up from a 2.2 percent in the second quarter.

(Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)