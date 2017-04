SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday there are signs that domestic demand is contracting as an outbreak of

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) drags on.

Measures to fight economic weakness stemming from the current drought will be released later this month along with the government's policy direction for the second half of the year, Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said during a meeting in Seoul.

