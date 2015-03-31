SEOUL South Korea's industrial output in February rebounded strongly from the previous month thanks to the automobile and semiconductor sectors, but the underlying trend showed factory activity remains soft and highlighted a fragile economic recovery.

Industrial output last month rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on monthly terms, handily beating a 0.4 percent median rise tipped in a Reuters poll, Statistics Korea data showed on Tuesday.

It followed a 3.8 percent drop in January, which was revised from a preliminary 3.7 percent fall.

However, in a more realistic reflection of factory activity, Statistics Korea also released data showing average output during the first two months of the year fell 0.3 percent compared to average activity in the fourth quarter.

"January and February numbers were likely affected by irregular factors from early in the year. When you put the two months together activity was not very remarkable," said Suh Dae-il, an economist at Daewoo Securities.

"We'll see a decline in March while tomorrow's trade numbers will likely be for the worse."

A government official also downplayed the strong data.

"Once you eliminate the base effect, factory activity in February was similar to what we saw in the fourth quarter of last year," said Jeon Baek-geun, a statistics official at Statistics Korea.

South Korean economic indicators in January and February tend to be distorted due to the Lunar New Year holiday which can fall on either month in any given year.

The latest data come just a day after Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol said the economy is unlikely to shake off its weakness in a hurry.

On an annual basis, February's industrial output dropped 4.7 percent, worse than a 1.5 percent decline tipped by analysts.

Furthermore, inventories rose 2.9 percent in February, picking up from a 0.3 percent rise in January and adds to the uncertain outlook for manufacturers confronting uneven global demand and sluggish domestic consumption.

The Bank of Korea, the nation's central bank, has cut interest rates three times since August last year, taking the benchmark rate to a record low 1.75 percent, in an effort to jump-start the recovery. Analysts are largely divided between another cut and no change for the rest of the year.

Service sector output in February rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on monthly terms - the biggest rise since February 2012 - and more than recouped a revised 0.6 percent fall in January.

(Additional reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)