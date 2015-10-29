SEOUL South Korea's industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in September from the previous month, official data showed on Friday, gaining for a second month and far outperforming market expectations - lending strength to the ongoing recovery.

It was the fastest growth since a 2.4 percent gain in June and far higher than the median 0.4 percent increase forecast in a Reuters survey of 14 analysts.

August's industrial output growth, however, was revised down to a rise of 0.2 percent from the provisional 0.4 percent gain reported earlier.

The data showed growth was mainly propped up by semiconductor and car production, which jumped 17.2 percent and 5.0 percent in September on monthly terms, respectively.

"Output was helped by new product shipments, mainly semiconductors used in new smartphone models. However, a rise in inventories still means there is no rebound in exports," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities.

"Still, it's yet too early to call for a rate cut and on top of that, it will be hard for the central bank to lower rates within the year."

Consumption continued to bolster growth at home, as service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in September on a monthly basis, following a revised 0.4 percent gain in August. Services, on a monthly basis, rose for a third straight month.

The retail sales index, which rose 0.5 percent in September on-month, grew for a third consecutive month in September, marking the longest gaining streak since August 2013.

A finance ministry official said output was expected to show steady growth through year-end, and ongoing economic recovery was firm.

On an annual basis, industrial output increased 2.4 percent in September after a revised 0.1 percent gain in August, the Statistics Korea data showed. It was also better than the median 0.6 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.

Adding to the positive data, the Bank of Korea's monthly survey on manufacturing sentiment for November rose from October.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak and Shin-hyung Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)