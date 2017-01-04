U.S. stocks rise as tech, bank stocks gain
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, powered by technology and bank stocks.
SEOUL South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday said the government will vigorously argue Korea's case should the U.S. make any unreasonable trade demands.
"We will actively promote our stance on any irrational demands from the U.S., and use any rational demands (on trade) to improve our regulations to remove any impediments to the fourth industrial revolution," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with ministers in Seoul.
He said the government would strengthen its communications when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month, and will meet with global investors next week in New York to promote the economy.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, powered by technology and bank stocks.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley each agreed to pay more than $2.96 million to settle charges they misled investors about a foreign exchange trading program they were selling, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.