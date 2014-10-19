SEOUL South Korea's producer prices fell in September from a year earlier for a second consecutive month, central bank data showed on Monday, as cheap crude oil continued to keep price pressures soft.

Producer prices in September dipped 0.4 percent from a year ago, the Bank of Korea said in statement, the fastest rate of fall since a 0.5 percent decline in March this year.

Producer prices fell 0.3 percent last month from August.

Prices were pulled down mainly by industrial goods, which fell 1.9 percent last month on annual terms. This was also the steepest drop since March.

Among sub-indices, coal and oil products notched the biggest fall, spiraling down 10.7 percent in September from a year ago.

The central bank has repeatedly attributed low inflationary pressures to supply side factors, especially from declining crude oil prices and said inflation is expected to remain subdued for the time being.

The data comes a few days after the Bank of Korea slashed interest rates to 2.0 percent and lowered its growth and inflation forecasts for 2014 and 2015. The central bank now forecasts inflation will average 1.4 percent this year, down from the 1.9 percent forecast in July.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)