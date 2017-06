SEOUL The Bank of Korea's decision to keep interest rates at a record low of 1.25 percent at Thursday's monetary policy meeting was unanimous, Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference.

Lee added that the central bank had raised its growth outlook for this year to 2.6 percent from its earlier forecast of 2.5 percent, and also revised up its inflation forecast to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim)