Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
SEOUL South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS) as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.
"I would ask for cooperation from stakeholders so that Daewoo Shipbuilding does not miss their last chance to voluntarily reschedule their debt," Yoo told other ministers at a policy meeting in Seoul.
Yoo said main creditors have suggested they would inject fresh liquidity into the company if bondholders and other creditors agreed to a "haircut" reduction in the value of their Daewoo Shipbuilding debt holdings.
He declined to offer details on the bailout amount, and said state banks including the Korea Development Bank and the Export Import Bank of Korea would provide briefings later in the day.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW DELHI BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further 400 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) in their jointly owned KG D6 gas block off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.