Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
SEOUL Sales at South Korea's top department and discount store chains fell in June, adding to concerns that the country's economic recovery is faltering.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store (069960.KS), Lotte Shopping (023530.KS) and Shinsegae Co 004170.LS fell 3.4 percent last month from a year before, the finance ministry said in a report on Tuesday,
It was the steepest fall since an 8.2 percent decline in January last year.
Sales at major discount-store chains in June slipped 5.8 percent compared to a year ago, which was the fastest fall since a 23.1 percent drop in February.
Department and discount store sales had rebounded in May after falling for three straight months, which eased some concerns that spending would take a sustained hit from a darkened public mood after a ferry sinking in April that killed more than 300 people.
Revised department and discount store sales will be released later in the month by the trade ministry.
Data last week showed South Korea's industrial output shrank the most in over five years in May, lending credence to the growing view that the central bank would delay the start of interest rate hikes to support growth. Exports have also been tepid.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.