Brent crude oil bounces back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
SEOUL South Korea's nominee for finance minister plans to focus on tax increases on conglomerates, to broaden tax revenue amid increasing demand for welfare, he said on Monday.
In a written statement prepared for his nomination hearing on Wednesday, Kim Dong-yeon said he planned to restructure the government's tax base by cutting exemptions for big businesses and collecting more taxes from conglomerates' financial income.
Plans to broaden tax revenue were flagged by the jobs panel of President Moon Jae-in's government this month, as households and businesses in South Korea currently pay low levels of tax relative to economic size, it said.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Shinhyung Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.