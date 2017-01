Cars made by South Korea's automakers Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors are parked at the companies shipping yard at a port in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km (43 miles) south of Seoul July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's August exports to the U.S. fell 4.8 percent from a year earlier,, while shipments to the EU and China declined 4.8 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday, in a follow-up statement on August trade figures.

Average exports per working day stood at $1.67 billion in August, down from $1.86 billion in July, according to the ministry.

