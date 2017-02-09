Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
SEOUL South Korea raised the country's foot-and-mouth disease alert status to the highest level as a second strain of the disease was confirmed at a dairy farm, its agriculture ministry said on Thursday.
"We are raising the alert level as foot-and-mouth cases occurred at different parts of the country and a second type of the disease emerged," Kim Kyeong-kyu, deputy minister for food industry policy, told a briefing.
Kim added the move is part of the government's preemptive measures to stop the spread of the virus.
Since the first outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease was confirmed on Monday, a total of three cases were found and another suspected case is being tested.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, last raised the country's foot-and-mouth disease alert status to the highest level in 2010 when the country grappled with its worst-ever foot-and-mouth outbreak.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.