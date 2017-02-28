European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
SEOUL/SINGAPORE South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank has purchased a cargo of U.S. Southern Green Canyon crude oil, the country's first import of the grade, three trade sources said on Tuesday.
The country's smallest refiner by capacity has bought 1 million barrels of the U.S. heavy crude from a major oil company to arrive in May, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified as they were not authorized to speak with media.
A Hyundai Oilbank spokesman declined to comment on the issue.
The purchase comes as crude shipments to Asia from places such as the United States have jumped due to low shipping costs and as production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) drive up prices for Middle Eastern oil.
A source told Reuters in January that Japan's TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK had bought a 500,000-barrel Southern Green Canyon cargo. Green Canyon is an area of the Gulf of Mexico.
South Korea's top refiner SK Energy [SKENGG.UL] said this month that it had bought 1 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for the first time in 10 years.
(Reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul, Florence Tan and Mark Tay in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.