Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
HONG KONG ING Life Korea, backed by private equity firm MBK Partners, plans to raise more than $1 billion in an initial public offering in 2017, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.
The IPO is likely to take place in the second quarter or later in the year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Samsung Securities are advising on the deal, IFR said.
A spokesman for MBK in Seoul said ING Life had already said it was looking at various options including an IPO or outright sale.
ING Life, Morgan Stanley and Samsung Securities did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans.
Chinese firms including China Life Insurance (601628.SS) and China Taiping Insurance (0966.HK) had expressed interested in buying the company, Reuters previously reported.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.