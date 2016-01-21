Oil surplus or scarcity? Shale makes it even harder to predict
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
SEOUL South Korea will boost economic cooperation with Iran, it said on Thursday, after sanctions on Iran were lifted earlier this week.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement it will sign a $2 billion contract for trade insurance financing with Iran, while it will also restore Iran's eligibility to be a recipient country for its Economic Development Cooperation Fund.
South Korea will also aim to establish a automobile assembly joint venture with Iran, the ministry said.
South Korea and Iran are due to hold a government-level meeting in Tehran in late February.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.