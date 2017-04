South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL The South Korean won KRW= fell sharply in early trade on Monday to its weakest in five-and-a-half years against the dollar as persistent demand for safer assets lifted the U.S. currency globally.

The won KRW=KFTC fell as low as 1,211.5 per dollar soon after local trade opened, its lowest intraday level since touching 1,218.0 on July 20, 2010.

It ended trade at 1,198.1 on Friday.

