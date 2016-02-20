Couples rest before an orientation for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Japanese bride receives a makeover as she prepares for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lee Hee Wolf from U.S. checks her wedding dress as she prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lee Hee Wolf from U.S. fixes her wedding dress as she prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japanese brides receive a makeover as they prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Jason Biddleconbe and Stephanie Bennett of England talk as they prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Meena Okamoto of U.S talks with her groom Jaronce Dutil of Canada as they prepare for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples talk during an orientation for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples rehearse in front of a portrait of the late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung (L) and his wife Han Hak-ja after an opening ceremony for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple takes their seat before an orientation for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Sun-sang of South Korea talks with his bride Ono Hisagi of Japan during an opening ceremony for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple holds hands during an orientation for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Nicolas Melgarejo and Judith Corales of Argentina share a moment during an orientation for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Noriko Takatory of Japan shares a moment with her groom Moon Byung-nam of South Korea during an opening ceremony for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples rest in the break time during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride walks past grooms queuing to go to the toilet during a break in a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Filipino brides laugh at a joke during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A girl queues to get to a toilet with brides during a break in a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Yoo Jung-seuk of South Korea (L) and Tasaka Yumi of Japan pose for photographs after an opening ceremony for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Han Hak-ja (2nd R), widow of Evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung, sprays holy water to bless newlywed couples during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A high school band performs as a bride listens during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A groom takes a selfie with a cardboard cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung (L) and his wife Han Hak-ja during a break in a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Brides take a selfie during a break in a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Brides queue to go to the toilet during a break in a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A newlywed couple prays during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Yoo Jung-seuk of South Korea (C) and Tasaka Yumi of Japan celebrate during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A newlywed couple celebrates during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

GAPYEONG, South Korea About 3,000 couples from 62 countries tied the knot in South Korea on Saturday, in a mass wedding ceremony conducted by the Unification Church founded by the late Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

A further 12,000 couples worldwide participated in the ceremony via the Internet, said Ryu Kyeung-seuk, president of the South Korean headquarters of the church.

Moon, who died in 2012 at the age of 92, had presided over mass weddings since the early 1960s.

His widow, Hak Ja Han Moon, officiated at Saturday's ceremony, which was witnessed by about 22,000 church followers and guests gathered at the church's CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 75 km (50 miles) northeast of Seoul.

The couples included 1,000 who were newly wed and about 2,000 who were already married and seeking to re-dedicate their marriages and families to God as they had married before joining the church.

"We've been engaged for over one year now, mostly been separated, so of course it's extremely good to be together again," said Hyo-joo Song, from Britain, who married his Japanese wife on Saturday.

"And yes, we're happy to be married and also share that experience with many other people."

Moon was a lightning rod for controversy and was once jailed in the United States for tax evasion. He also declared in 1992 that he and his wife were messiahs.

Critics over the years have called the organization a cult, questioning its finances and how it indoctrinates followers, who are sometimes derogatorily known as "Moonies."

(Writing by Hyun Young Yi; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)