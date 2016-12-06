Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' vice chairman and the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, makes a public apology over the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at Samsung Medical Center, at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea,... REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

SEOUL Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee said on Tuesday he will work to ensure South Korea's top conglomerate avoids becoming involved in scandals such as the current influence-peddling allegations surrounding President Park Geun-hye.

Lee and eight other heads of domestic conglomerates are testifying at a parliament hearing on whether Park or a friend of the president pressured them to give money to non-profit foundations for preferential treatment.

He said Samsung Group did not give financial support to foundations in order to get something in return.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)