SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), one of several South Korean companies caught up in a political influence-peddling scandal, said on Friday it did not provide any illegal financial support.

Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee was indicted by a South Korean special prosecution team in February on charges including bribery. The bribery scandal led to the downfall of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of soliciting funds from firms such as Samsung Electronics in support of her policies.

Lee, Samsung and Park have all denied wrongdoing.

