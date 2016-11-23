Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Group, Yonhap News reports on Wednesday, over its alleged link with Choi Soon-sil, President Park Geun-hye's longtime confidant who has been indicted for criminal acts.

A Samsung Group spokeswoman confirmed prosecution officials had visited the group's headquarters, but could give no further details.

Prosecutors in Seoul could not be immediately reached for comment.

