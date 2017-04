SEOUL China should play a key and proper role in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday.

There is still a possibility of further North Korean provocations, including "cyber terrorism" following the isolated country's fourth nuclear test on January 6, Park told an annual news conference.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)