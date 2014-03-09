Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
TORONTO Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Sunday he hopes to finalize a free trade agreement with South Korea during a trip there this week.
Sources familiar with the negotiations had said last week that the two sides were very close to signing a long-delayed free trade deal after years of talks.
Harper confirmed a deal is close in a video posted on his website as his office released details of the March 9 to 11 trip.
"We will be hoping to finalize a Canada-Korea free trade agreement," he said.
Canada, seeking to diversify its exports away from the United States, has long targeted the rapidly expanding economies of Asia.
Canada's Trade Ministry said exports to South Korea in 2012 were worth C$3.7 billion ($3.34 billion) while imports from South Korea hit C$6.4 billion.
Talks with South Korea began in 2005, but later stalled over disputes about auto exports and a delay by Seoul in scrapping its ban on Canadian beef. South Korea lifted its nine-year-old ban in 2012.
Some Canada-based auto firms worry about a free-trade deal on the grounds it would cut an existing 6.1 percent tariff on imports of vehicles made by Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Corp.
But a free trade deal would be particularly welcome news for Canadian beef and pork shippers, who fear shipments to South Korea will shrink once Seoul's free trade deal with the United States takes full effect in 2016.
The Canadian Council of Chief Executives last month sent a letter to Trade Minister Ed Fast urging the deal be completed, saying the United States, the European Union and Australia had already concluded agreements with South Korea.
($1 = 1.1074 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; With additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.