A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters

BEIJING China's foreign ministry said on Friday it was strongly opposed to the United States deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to South Korea and urged the two countries to put a stop to it.

The missiles' deployment is not beneficial to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and will seriously harm the security of countries including China, the ministry said.

