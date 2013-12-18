JUBA South Sudan's army said it had lost control of the flashpoint town of Bor on Wednesday, after clashes were reported there with fighters loyal to the country's former vice president Riek Machar.

Fighting that erupted in the capital Juba late on Sunday spread on Wednesday to Bor, north of the capital and scene of an ethnic massacre in 1991, witnesses said, raising fears of a slide into civil war.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has accused Machar of starting the fighting and trying to launch a coup, charges denied by Machar.

"We (are) not in control of Bor town," SPLA (southern army) spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters without giving more details.

