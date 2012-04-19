Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported a rare but narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, excluding the favorable impact from some fuel contracts, as its energy costs rose sharply.

The carrier, which acquired discount rival AirTran Holdings last year, said traffic and booking trends were solid for April but added oil-related price increases continue to pressure results.

"As far as the operations go, it's a little disappointing year over year" as Southwest had a loss in the first quarter compared with a small year-earlier profit, said Ray Neidl, an analyst with Maxim Group.

"Besides the fuel situation ... there's probably still some indigestion problems regarding the integration of AirTran that should clear itself up over the next 12 months," he added.

Net income was $98 million, or 13 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $5 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Southwest said it had a loss of 2 cents a share. On that basis, analysts had expected a loss of 5 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 29 percent to about $4 billion. Operating expenses rose 27 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 45.5 percent.

Airlines have merged, trimmed money-losing routes and raised ticket prices to return to stability after the 2008-09 downturn. Rebounding corporate travel has also helped the industry, but rising fuel prices are still a concern.

Southwest said it expects fuel costs including taxes to be in the $3.40 to $3.45 a gallon range for the current second quarter, compared with $3.44 a gallon in the first quarter.

Crude prices were trading in the $102 a barrel range on Thursday; they peaked at $110 in March.

"Fuel has been behaving itself a little bit lately; I wouldn't count on that long-term going into the summer season," Maxim Group's Neidl said. "But demand remains strong."

Southwest enjoyed a major cost advantage in the airline industry for many years thanks to layers of fuel hedges that ensured its costs were well below market prices. But its fuel hedges are no longer as effective in blunting rising prices, making the playing field with competitors more level.

