A Southwest Airlines 737-700 takes off from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Discount carrier Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss as it had write-downs in its fuel hedge program. Excluding items, the airline had a profit.

Dallas-based Southwest, which acquired AirTran Holdings earlier this year, added it expected "solid" growth in passenger unit revenues during the current fourth quarter, based on business activity in October.

"Despite the cautious economic outlook, our booking trends remain strong," Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a statement.

The company also said it expects the AirTran purchase, which gave Southwest access to new U.S. East Coast markets such as Atlanta, to add to per-share profit this year.

Write-downs in the company's fuel-hedge program led to a net loss of $140 million, or 18 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with profit of $205 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest results included unrealized, non-cash markdowns of $227 million tied to some of the carrier's fuel hedges for future periods.

Excluding one-time items, profit came to $122 million, or 15 cents per share, down from the year earlier's $195 million, or 26 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 35 percent to $4.3 billion, compared with $4.23 billion expected by analysts. Passenger revenue rose 32 percent and freight sales gained nearly 13 percent. Other revenue more than doubled, aided by early check-in fees and the airline's loyalty program.

Operating expenses rose 44 percent in the period as fuel and oil costs were up 71 percent from a year ago.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace)