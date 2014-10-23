Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit as it boarded more passengers and benefited from lower jet fuel costs.
Net income rose to $329 million, or 48 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $259 million or, 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the U.S. carrier earned 55 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $4.80 billion.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.