Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Denver International Airport in Denver January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit as it boarded more passengers and benefited from lower jet fuel costs.

Net income rose to $329 million, or 48 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $259 million or, 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the U.S. carrier earned 55 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $4.80 billion.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)